Image copyright Twitter/ @SWP_Roads Image caption The tree is lying across the B4242

A road has been closed after a tree blocked the carriageway following a landslide.

The B4242 Glynneath Road in Neath Port Talbot has been shut in both directions near the Resolven roundabout.

South Wales Police's roads policing unit tweeted photos of the blocked carriageway, with the tree having fallen from a bank above.

The tweet said: "Please choose an alternative route and take care out there."