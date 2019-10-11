Police appeal after sheep found killed on Powys hillside
- 11 October 2019
Police are appealing for help to trace those responsible for mutilating a sheep in a Powys field.
The animal was found beheaded, its front legs cut off, and its rear legs broken and pulled off.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it had been "butchered" and left in a field close to the Abercraf television relay mast, near Ystradgynlais in Powys.
Officers believe the incident took place on either Sunday or Monday.