Image copyright Google Image caption The animal's body was found in a field near the Abercraf relay mast

Police are appealing for help to trace those responsible for mutilating a sheep in a Powys field.

The animal was found beheaded, its front legs cut off, and its rear legs broken and pulled off.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it had been "butchered" and left in a field close to the Abercraf television relay mast, near Ystradgynlais in Powys.

Officers believe the incident took place on either Sunday or Monday.