Image copyright Google Image caption The children and adults involved in the Aston Hill collision were taken to Deeside Community Hospital

Eighteen children and four adults have been assessed in hospital after two minibuses collided in Flintshire.

Two rapid response ambulance teams were sent to the scene on the A494 at Aston Hill on Friday afternoon, following the crash at about 13:45 BST.

All involved were taken to the Deeside Community Hospital for checks.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said none of those involved in the incident needed to be transferred to a district hospital for further treatment.