An Iceland delivery van was stolen and driven "erratically" around Cardiff, damaging several parked cars.

The vehicle was traced "within minutes" of the incident at 20:30 BST on Friday, said South Wales Police.

The van, which was stolen in the Canton area of the city, crashed into a number of vehicles before being abandoned in Daisy Street.

No-one was hurt and police are hunting the driver, the force said on Facebook. Iceland has been contacted for comment.