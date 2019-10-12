Wales

Stolen Iceland van damages vehicles in Canton

  • 12 October 2019

An Iceland delivery van was stolen and driven "erratically" around Cardiff, damaging several parked cars.

The vehicle was traced "within minutes" of the incident at 20:30 BST on Friday, said South Wales Police.

The van, which was stolen in the Canton area of the city, crashed into a number of vehicles before being abandoned in Daisy Street.

No-one was hurt and police are hunting the driver, the force said on Facebook. Iceland has been contacted for comment.

