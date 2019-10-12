Tata workers march to save Newport's Orb steelworks
- 12 October 2019
A march is taking place about the proposed closure of the Orb steelworks in Newport with 380 jobs at risk.
Tata Steel announced last month it was closing the site after failing to find a buyer.
Workers marched through Newport on Saturday.
The factory, which makes electrical steel used in power transmission, was put up for sale in May 2018, with Tata wanting to concentrate on its core steel business.
Tata said it would have cost £50m to upgrade the Orb site to make it competitive.