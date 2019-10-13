Wales

Man found with serious head injuries in Swansea

  • 13 October 2019
Portland Street Image copyright Geograph | Pierre Terre
Image caption The man was found on Portland Street in Swansea early on Sunday morning

A man is in hospital after being found with serious head injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning in Swansea.

The 21-year-old was found on Portland Street in the city centre by members of the public at about 01:55 BST.

He was taken to Morriston Hospital by ambulance but was transferred to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said it is investigating how the man was injured and is appealing for witnesses.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites