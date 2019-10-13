Image copyright Geograph | Pierre Terre Image caption The man was found on Portland Street in Swansea early on Sunday morning

A man is in hospital after being found with serious head injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning in Swansea.

The 21-year-old was found on Portland Street in the city centre by members of the public at about 01:55 BST.

He was taken to Morriston Hospital by ambulance but was transferred to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said it is investigating how the man was injured and is appealing for witnesses.