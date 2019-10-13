Image caption Those arriving included Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill

Stars of film and television have taken to the red carpet for one of the biggest nights of the year for Wales' actors.

Sir Anthony Hopkins, Jodie Whittaker and Michael Sheen are among those shortlisted in the Bafta Cymru awards.

The awards recognise Welsh talent in 24 categories across film, games and television production.

It is taking place at Cardiff's St David's Hall, with winners announced through the evening.

The first award of the evening went to S4C's Priodas Pum Mil - or Five Thousand Pound Wedding - which took best entertainment programme.

BBC Three's In My Skin scooped the best TV drama award.

The best single documentary award went to Critical: Inside Intensive Care, a BBC programme that revealed the life-changing decisions made by doctors, patients and their families.

Image caption Ruth Jones arriving, before presenting the best actor award

Red carpet arrivals included Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones and Anthony Daniels - C3PO in the Star Wars series - who is presenting an outstanding contribution award to executive vice president of Lucasfilm, Lynwen Brennan.

Whittaker, who films Doctor Who in Cardiff, said: "It's just lovely, it's really exciting, there are loads of us from work here tonight. As ensembles go, Doctor Who is huge - it's a lot of blood, sweat and tears for something you're incredibly proud of at the end."

Actor Iwan Rheon, who is presenting the Sian Phillips award to TV producer Bethan Jones, said: "She gave me my first ever job [in Pobol y Cwm] and really pushed me and inspired me, so it's special to be here to present the award."

Documentary feature Anorac, in which broadcaster Huw Stephens celebrates the history of Welsh language rock music, led with six nominations.

It won early awards with Joni Cray and Gruffydd Davies in the photography factual category and Madoc Roberts for editing.

Image caption Actor Iwan Rheon, who is presenting the Sian Phillips award

Image copyright S4C Image caption Huw Stephens's musical road trip around Wales, Anorac, earned six nominations including best feature and presenter

Image caption Sir Anthony Hopkins with Florence Pugh in King Lear, which was shown on BBC2

Sir Anthony, although not at the ceremony, is shortlisted as best actor for the title role in Richard Eyre's film adaption of King Lear.

The other nominees are Michael Sheen for his role in Netflix drama Apostle, which has four other nominations, Matthew Rhys for playing Billy Winters in TV historical drama Death and Nightingales, and Anglesey-born Celyn Jones, who played serial killer Levi Bellfield in ITV's Manhunt.

Whittaker, nominated as best actress for Doctor Who, will go up against Sian Gibson, from Peter Kay's Car Share, in the category.

Image caption Executive vice president of Lucasfilm, Lynwen Brennan received an outstanding contribution award

The best actress shortlist also includes Gabrielle Creevy - one of 19 first-time nominees - for comedy-drama My Skin, and Eiry Thomas for S4C drama Enid a Lucy, which also receives another four nominations.

Those up for best writer are Andrew Davies for Les Miserables, Owen Sheers for The NHS: To Provide All People, Fflur Dafydd for 35 Awr and Russell T Davies for A Very English Scandal.