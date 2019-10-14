Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Boris Johnson promotes his first legislative programme as prime minister

Opposition MPs from Wales have poured scorn on Boris Johnson's plans for new laws on Brexit, crime, health and the environment in the Queen's Speech.

Tougher sentences for violent offenders and targets to cut plastic pollution are among the measures proposed.

Labour shadow Welsh secretary Christina Rees called it a "pre-election stunt" while Liz Saville Roberts from Plaid Cymru dubbed it a "fantasy wish-list".

Welsh Tory AM Andrew RT Davies welcomed it as an "ambitious programme".

The package of 26 bills was unveiled at the State Opening of Parliament while talks continue in Brussels to over the possibility of a Brexit agreement.

Mr Johnson has said he intends to take the UK out of the European Union on October 31, with or without a deal.

Ms Rees, MP for Neath, said: "No one should be fooled by Johnson's sham Queen's Speech.

"It is nothing more than a pre-election stunt designed to distract from their awful record in government.

"The Tories have spent nine years slashing budgets, taking officers off the beat and pushing children into poverty.

"People don't need any more false promises and lies - they need a Labour government that will stand up for them."

Ms Rees added: "The next few days will be crucial if we are to block a no-deal crash out from the EU. When that is done we should go back to the people and end the Brexit deadlock."

Analysis by Felicity Evans, BBC Wales political editor

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Queen was joined by the Prince of Wales at the State Opening of Parliament

The Queen's Speech, which will be debated until next Tuesday, is one small piece in the much bigger Brexit puzzle.

Negotiations between the UK and the EU are continuing in the run up to the two-day European summit on 17 October.

Then MPs will sit in an emergency session on Saturday and what happens then will be key.

If the prime minister can agree a deal with the EU and get MPs to support it on Saturday, he will likely get the Queen's Speech through the following week.

But if he faces other outcomes on Saturday - a failure to get a deal through or having to ask for an extension - then the Queen's Speech could be completely overtaken by events.

Boris Johnson's lack of a majority not only means that the contents of the Queen's Speech might not become law, but the speech itself could be voted down.

In the past that would have meant a definite general election, but in these uncertain times nothing is clear.

The prime minister has challenged opposition parties to face him at a general election, although Labour has said it does not want one until a no-deal Brexit has been ruled out.

Ms Saville Roberts, Plaid Cymru's leader at Westminster, said: "This is just an opportunity for Boris Johnson to put forward what he wants to see in his general election manifesto but he hasn't got the time and he hasn't got the numbers to bring any of this about, so in many ways it's a fantasy wish list".

She added: "To me it's obvious that we shouldn't be talking about some interesting but unworkable pieces of legislation, in all honesty what we should be talking about here and what should be on the front page of the Queen's Speech is a confirmatory referendum so that we can find a way of bringing all this to an end."

Welcoming the prime minister's plans, former Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies, said Mr Johnson had unveiled an "ambitious programme".

"Today's Queen's Speech set out the prime minister's ambitious domestic agenda, focusing on our core priorities of getting Brexit done, investing in our public services, tackling violent crime, and dealing with the cost of living," Mr Davies said.

"By getting Brexit done, we will end the uncertainty and get on with an ambitious programme to build a brighter future for everyone in Wales and the rest of the United Kingdom."