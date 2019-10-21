Image copyright Google Image caption Trees have been uprooted at the entrance to the Canyons

Campaigners are demanding a local authority remove uprooted trees dumped across an entrance to a beauty spot.

Maggie Thomas, of the Open Spaces Society, said she had "served notice" on Blaenau Gwent council to clear the path so walkers can get by easily.

The path is blocked into "the Canyons", at Tirpentwys, on the border between Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen.

A council spokesman said it was a landowner who was responsible for the management of trees on the land.

Bernard Llewellyn, the boss of Peakman Ltd, had wanted to quarry rock from the Canyons, but the plan was refused by Torfaen Council.

Two councils are involved because different parts of the land fall into each of the authorities.

Mr Llewellyn said he had employed someone to block the entrance with trees in order to secure the area for safety reasons.

"We took the option to uproot some trees and lay them across the access there," he said.

"But they are still going in."

He said he also put signs up to warn people not to enter the property.

Image copyright Open Spaces Society Image caption The area is known as the Canyons because of the steep-sided valleys

In a letter to the council, Ms Thomas said it was required to remove the obstruction under the Highways Act 1980.

She said residents and visitors to the area, near Pontypool, had "every right to expect this route to be cleared".

"I trust you will act hastily to see the monstrosity removed," she wrote.

A Blaenau Gwent council spokesman said: "A landowner is responsible for the management of trees on their land.

"The trees referred to are not subject to any tree preservation orders."

The spokesman added: "The route through the canyon has never been recorded as a legal right of way.

"A claim has been made to the council to have the route through the canyon added to the definitive map as a legal right of way, and this will be considered in due course and in time for the deadline early next year.

"As the authority dealing with the claim we are not in a position to comment on the potential outcome."