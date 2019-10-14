Wales

Five arrests after man found with head injuries on Swansea street

  • 14 October 2019
Portland Street Image copyright Geograph | Pierre Terre
Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses after the man was found injured on Portland Street

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a 21-year-old man was found with serious head injuries in a street in Swansea city centre.

Four women, aged between 22 and 44, and a 21-year-old man have been arrested, according to South Wales Police.

The injured man was found in Portland Street on Sunday at about 01:55 BST.

Police said he was in a stable condition in hospital.

He was taken to Swansea's Morriston Hospital before being transferred to Cardiff's University Hospital Wales.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites