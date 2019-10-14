Image copyright Geograph | Pierre Terre Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses after the man was found injured on Portland Street

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a 21-year-old man was found with serious head injuries in a street in Swansea city centre.

Four women, aged between 22 and 44, and a 21-year-old man have been arrested, according to South Wales Police.

The injured man was found in Portland Street on Sunday at about 01:55 BST.

Police said he was in a stable condition in hospital.

He was taken to Swansea's Morriston Hospital before being transferred to Cardiff's University Hospital Wales.