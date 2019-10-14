Five arrests after man found with head injuries on Swansea street
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a 21-year-old man was found with serious head injuries in a street in Swansea city centre.
Four women, aged between 22 and 44, and a 21-year-old man have been arrested, according to South Wales Police.
The injured man was found in Portland Street on Sunday at about 01:55 BST.
Police said he was in a stable condition in hospital.
He was taken to Swansea's Morriston Hospital before being transferred to Cardiff's University Hospital Wales.