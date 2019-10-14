Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A548 bypass at Bagillt

A man has died in a crash involving a car and a pick-up truck which has closed a main road in north Wales.

The crash happened just before 08:00 BST on the A548 in Bagillt, Flintshire.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the road but the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa died at the scene.

The road remains closed but North Wales Police said it was expected to reopen shortly. Officers urged anyone who saw the crash to come forward.