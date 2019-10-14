Man killed in rush-hour crash on A548 in Bagillt
- 14 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died in a crash involving a car and a pick-up truck which has closed a main road in north Wales.
The crash happened just before 08:00 BST on the A548 in Bagillt, Flintshire.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the road but the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa died at the scene.
The road remains closed but North Wales Police said it was expected to reopen shortly. Officers urged anyone who saw the crash to come forward.