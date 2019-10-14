Image copyright Family photo Image caption Brooke Morris may not have gone inside her house after being dropped off on Saturday

A search of mountains and waterways has taken place after a 22-year-old woman went missing following a night out.

Brooke Morris, 22, from Trelewis, Merthyr Tydfil, disappeared after being given a lift home from the town centre in the early hours of Saturday.

South Wales Police believe the Nelson RFC player did not go inside her house.

Officers are continuing to search for Ms Morris following efforts by mountain rescue teams from the area at the weekend.

Ms Morris was last seen at about 02:30 BST on Saturday wearing a long-sleeved red top and jeans.

Image copyright Nelson RFC Image caption Brooke Morris plays rugby for Nelson RFC

Image copyright Central Beacons MRT Image caption Mountain rescue teams searched for Ms Morris at the weekend

Members of the community are taking part in the search for Ms Morris.

Nelson RFC wrote on its Facebook page: "The response and love shown for Brooke has been amazing. Hats off to her teammates and the endless amount of volunteers that have searched tirelessly the last few days. Brooke, you're one loved girl."

Insp Ben Rowe from South Wales Police said: "We've had an overwhelming response from the local and wider community - many offering to help with our search for Brooke.

"We are growing increasingly concerned for her and we are keeping Brooke's family, who are understandably extremely worried, fully updated about the search."

Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team had members searching for Ms Morris in the surrounding area over the weekend, with support from Brecon and Western Beacons mountain rescue teams.

Huw Jones from the team said they had been stood down for the time being while police continued searching, but would respond again if needed.