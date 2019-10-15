Image caption A councillor said the pool in Cardigan could also be at risk

Public swimming pools in Ceredigion are at risk from cuts to funding, council leaders have been warned.

Councillor Elizabeth Evans says her local pool in Aberaeron is in "grave danger" due to schools reorganisation reducing funding for school swimming.

She predicted the pool would be the "first of many" if it did close.

Council leader Ellen ap Gwynn agreed to raise the issue with leaders of other Welsh councils and with the Welsh Government.

Ms Evans, who chairs a scrutiny committee, aired her views as Ceredigion's cabinet considered and approved the draft annual report on well-being and improvement objectives.

"If it's happening in Aberaeron it's happening across the county," she said.

"Aberaeron swimming pool is in grave danger of closing, that would leave the whole of the mid county without a swimming pool.

"We are seeing cut after cut - if Aberaeron pool goes it will be the first of many."

Ms Evans added the pool in Cardigan could also be at risk.

She said she had been working with senior officers to look for a new way of delivering swimming and leisure facilities in Ceredigion, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.