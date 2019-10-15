Image copyright Google Image caption The school currently has 20 more pupils than its official capacity

A special needs school in Carmarthenshire is set to be relocated and expanded to meet demand.

Ysgol Heol Goffa in Llanelli officially has room for 75 pupils but currently has 95.

New premises four miles away next to the new Ysgol Pen Rhos are planned.

It would open in 2022 and cater for 120 pupils aged three to 19 who have severe learning difficulties (SLD) or profound and multiple learning difficulties (PMLD).

A report to the education scrutiny committee said the site and layout at Ysgol Heol Goffa was "poor", with overcrowded minibus collections and drop-offs, and a lack of car parking at the front of the school.

A report by Welsh Government inspectors Estyn in March 2017, said the school's learning environment was "adequate", with significant limits in the range of learning opportunities after the age of 16.

Director of education Gareth Morgans said: "There has been an increase in the number of children with severe behavioural issues and autism."

He promised pupils would have "the latest facilities", including sensory and therapy rooms, a hydro-pool, soft-play areas, and zones for older and younger children.

Shahana Najmi, a councillor for Llanelli who sits on the committee, said: "I really welcome that we're going to have an increase in the number of pupils at this school."

The school's catchment area is the whole of Carmarthenshire, with other special needs provision at Myrddin Special and Autistic Unit and Queen Elizabeth High School, Carmarthen.

The council's ruling executive board will be asked to run a consultation on the idea early next year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A previous plan announced in 2017 had proposed relocating the school to the £200m Delta Lakes "wellness" village in Llanelli.