Image copyright Family photo Image caption Brooke Morris was given a lift home, but police say she did not enter her house

A body found in a river has been identified as missing rugby player Brooke Morris, police have confirmed.

Ms Morris, 22, from Trelewis, Merthyr Tydfil, disappeared after being given a lift home from the town centre in the early hours of Saturday.

Police officers carrying out searches of rivers and waterways near the town found a body in a stretch of the River Taff on Wednesday.

South Wales Police said her family was being supported by specialist officers.

A post mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of her death.

Image caption Flowers have been left near the river

Ms Morris was last seen at about 02:30 BST on Saturday after a night out, wearing a long-sleeved red top and jeans.

Police believe the rugby player did not go inside her house and instead went down a lane that leads towards a bridge that goes into Treharris.

After she went missing, hundreds of people from the area, some on scrambler bikes or with dogs, joined the search, co-ordinated from Treharris Phoenix RFC.

Image copyright Nelson RFC Image caption Brooke Morris played rugby for Nelson RFC Belles

A floral tribute left near the river said: "My darling angel. I miss you with every part of me but just because you're out of sight you're not out of mind."

Another added: "I just can't believe you're gone out of this life without me. My life will never be the same without that beautiful smile."