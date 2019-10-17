Brooke Morris: Body is rugby player missing from Merthyr
A body found in a river has been identified as missing rugby player Brooke Morris, police have confirmed.
Ms Morris, 22, from Trelewis, Merthyr Tydfil, disappeared after being given a lift home from the town centre in the early hours of Saturday.
Police officers carrying out searches of rivers and waterways near the town found a body in a stretch of the River Taff on Wednesday.
South Wales Police said her family was being supported by specialist officers.
A post mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of her death.
Ms Morris was last seen at about 02:30 BST on Saturday after a night out, wearing a long-sleeved red top and jeans.
Police believe the rugby player did not go inside her house and instead went down a lane that leads towards a bridge that goes into Treharris.
After she went missing, hundreds of people from the area, some on scrambler bikes or with dogs, joined the search, co-ordinated from Treharris Phoenix RFC.
A floral tribute left near the river said: "My darling angel. I miss you with every part of me but just because you're out of sight you're not out of mind."
Another added: "I just can't believe you're gone out of this life without me. My life will never be the same without that beautiful smile."