Police officer hurt as van 'deliberately reverses into car'
- 17 October 2019
An officer as been injured after a transit van deliberately reversed into a police car, a force has said.
South Wales Police said the officer, who was on duty, was hurt after stopping a white van with a false number plate in Gorseinon, Swansea, at 03:20 BST.
The officer received hospital treatment for non-life threatening injuries and is recovering at home.
Armed officers later found the van at a nearby address where stolen items were recovered.