Image copyright Google Image caption The centre of Buckley was pedestrianised in the mid-1990s

The main shopping area in a Flintshire town could be opened to traffic for the first time in more than 20 years as part of a bid to boost trade.

Streets in Buckley were pedestrianised in the mid-1990s, costing £500,000.

It could follow the example of Holywell, where a successful trial of reopening streets to traffic is to be made permanent.

Dennis Hutchinson, a councillor for Buckley, called for consultation first, saying local opinion was divided.

"To be fair to both sides, they put up a good argument," the Flintshire county councillor told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"However it's about the town and the people of the town.

"They need the opportunity to come forward and express their views and opinions before any decision is made quite frankly.

"Going back to when it was decided in 1995, there was some form of consultation because it was a major public investment."

A report to a meeting of the council's Labour leaders next week says the cost of reopening the streets to traffic on a temporary basis would be £5,000 for new signs and advertising.

Free short-term parking could also be offered at the Brunswick Road car park.

Flintshire deputy leader Carolyn Thomas said the council had been working with town councils in the county to improve access for motorists to central shopping areas.

"The availability of a small number of free, short stay, on-street parking spaces in a town centre is essential to allow shoppers to make short visits to collect shopping," she said.

"The local road layout in the area around Buckley town centre does not permit the provision of on-street parking and this may discourage shoppers who may wish to visit the town for short periods.

"This report provides a solution which would balance the provision of free short-stay parking spaces in Buckley to more closely reflect that available in other towns across the county."

Buckley Town Council would also need to give its approval.