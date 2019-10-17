Image copyright NPT COUNCIL Image caption At least 23 manhole covers have been stolen in Port Talbot

At least 23 manhole covers have gone missing in a spate of thefts in a town.

Neath Port Talbot Council warned there could be more missing and the open holes could be a danger to the public.

It said the thefts were centred in the town's Old Aberavon area of Port Talbot, particularly around Castle Street.

"There could be very serious injuries if people fall into spaces which previously been covered over," a spokesman said.

It is unclear how deep the holes are or how much it would cost to replace to the covers.

They are understood to have gone missing sometime overnight. In the past, covers have been taken to be sold for scrap.

The council said the matter had been reported to police.

"This is an extremely alarming spate of thefts and those behind it have created a real public safety issue," the spokesman added.