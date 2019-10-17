Image copyright Family photo Image caption Charles Ho died in the three-car crash on Pentreguinea Road in St Thomas

A man who died in a three-car crash "always put others before himself", his family has said.

Charles Ho, 27, was driving an MG ZR on Pentreguinea Road, St Thomas, Swansea, when it collided with a BMW 1 Series and a Toyota Celica at about 22:30 BST on 10 October.

A 30-year-old man arrested in connection with the crash has been released while inquiries continue.

In a tribute, Mr Ho's family said he would be "dearly missed".

"He is a loving son, brother and grandson. He loves working with the local community and always put others before himself," the statement added.

South Wales Police has not said what the arrested man was arrested on suspicion of.