Flooding alerts in force for Swansea rivers
- 18 October 2019
Two flood alerts have been issued for river catchment areas around Swansea and the Tawe Valley.
It led to a two mile section of the Loughor bypass - the A484 - being closed for a time on Friday morning, due to surface water.
The road has since reopened, but flood alerts remain in force for the Rivers Loughor and Amman.
Natural Resources Wales has also issued an alert for rivers in the Tawe catchment, north of the M4 motorway.