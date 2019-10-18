Neath pub landlord manslaughter accused in court
A teenager charged with the manslaughter of a pub landlord has appeared in court.
Mark Winchcombe, 58, died following an incident outside the Smiths Arms pub on Main Road in Neath Abbey, in the early hours of 1 September.
A 16-year-old male, who cannot be named, has pleaded not guilty at Swansea Crown Court.
He has been released on conditional bail and is due to stand trial on 2 March, 2020.
A charge of affray has been dropped.