Neath pub landlord manslaughter accused in court

  • 18 October 2019
Mark Winchcombe Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Mark Winchcombe died from his injuries

A teenager charged with the manslaughter of a pub landlord has appeared in court.

Mark Winchcombe, 58, died following an incident outside the Smiths Arms pub on Main Road in Neath Abbey, in the early hours of 1 September.

A 16-year-old male, who cannot be named, has pleaded not guilty at Swansea Crown Court.

He has been released on conditional bail and is due to stand trial on 2 March, 2020.

A charge of affray has been dropped.
Image caption Mark Winchcombe ran the Smiths Arms pub in Neath Abbey

