Image copyright Carter family Image caption Gavin Carter died of his injuries in hospital

A man who died after a two-car crash in which the driver of the other vehicle also died had a "heart of gold", his family has said.

Gavin Carter, 27, of Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf, died from his injuries in hospital after the collision on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road on Tuesday.

His family added he was "loved by everyone he came into contact with".

The driver of the other car, David Peter Jones, 63, died at the scene.

The crash, involving a blue Renault Kangoo and a black Renault Megane, happened between Baverstocks and Hirwaun just after 16:00 BST.

In a tribute, Mr Carter's family said the father of one "loved being outdoors" and was "a keen sportsman and loved boxing and rugby and had many trophies".

"He had a heart of gold and always enjoyed a laugh," the statement added.

An investigation is being carried out on behalf of the coroner and South Wales Police is appealing for information.

Both families are being supported by specially trained officers.