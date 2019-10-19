Image copyright Nelson RFC Image caption Brooke Morris played rugby for Nelson RFC Belles

Tributes have been paid to a rugby player whose body was found in a river.

Brooke Morris, 22, from Trelewis, Merthyr Tydfil, went missing after being given a lift home from the town centre in the early hours of last Saturday.

Police found her body in the River Taff near Abercynon on Wednesday following a search involving the community.

In a Facebook post, Nelson RFC said she "epitomised all that's good in a team built on fun, love and friendship".

Ms Morris had an "infectious personality" and was an "absolute maverick on and off the field", her club added.

"Whilst Nelson RFC and the Belles have remained private this past few days, the support and compassion within the club, the community and the rugby fraternity will leave a long lasting mark on all that felt it," they wrote.

"Whilst the messages pour in, our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with Brooke's family and close friends.

"Brooke, you lived your life like you played your rugby, a carefree bundle of energy. Run free beautiful girl."

The Welsh Rugby Union previously tweeted, saying its "deepest sympathies go to Brooke Morris' family, friends and team mates at this time".

South Wales Police said Ms Morris's family was being supported by specialist officers.