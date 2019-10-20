Image copyright Google

Top floor flats could be evacuated after a tower block's roof top water tank burst, a council leader has said.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Bolingbroke Heights, in Flint, at 03:15 BST on Sunday.

Ian Roberts, leader of Flintshire council, said a leisure centre would be used to house people temporarily.

David Cox, a councillor, said no residents had been evacuated yet.

Firefighters remain in attendance and the council is assessing the extent of the damage.

Mr Roberts said the leak was caused by a water tank connection failure, leading to water pouring down the building during the early hours.

Most residents are still in their flats and power has been restored to the building, he said.

Mr Roberts added that homeless officers are at the scene in case of evacuation.