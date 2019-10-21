Image caption About 1,000 staff in Cardiff will move from Llandaff to Central Square over the next few months

Staff at BBC Wales have begun moving to their new home in Cardiff city centre.

About 1,000 production and support staff are due to make the move to Central Square over the next few months, bringing an end to more than 50 years of broadcasting from Llandaff.

Central Square is the first BBC centre in the UK to use Internet Protocol (IP) technology for controlling cameras, TV editing and output.

The building is also designed to be the BBC's most open and accessible.

The public will be invited into the centre for a range of tours, and community and learning activities.

The centre will also be a base for S4C, as well as the independent production sector - with meeting and production facilities available to the BBC's key partners.

"Central Square is all about opening up," said BBC Wales director Rhodri Talfan Davies.

"Broadcasting and media are changing before our eyes. And our audiences these days expect to 'get up close and personal'.

"We've designed this building to let the light in - not seal it off - and the fantastic location means that we'll be more accessible."

Image caption Ten new digital journalism apprentices, pictured with Rhodri Talfan Davies (centre), have made their first visit to Central Square

Central Square's vital statistics