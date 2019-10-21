Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The film starring Mark Wahlberg, seen here in a scene from 2018 movie Mile 22, is due out in 2020

A film starring Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg is set to bring a Cardiff city centre street to a halt for two days.

A stunt for his new film Infinite is being filmed at a hotel on Newport Road in Adamsdown from Sunday.

Local councillor Owen Jones said was it "exciting for Cardiff to have such a big Hollywood brand in the city" as it could attract others.

But he said it would have an "impact" on travel along such a major road.

Mr Jones said signage had been installed on the M4 to give people travel advice, although only a small section of Newport Road would be shut near to the city centre.

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, is about a man who discovers that his hallucinations are visions from past lives, is due to be released next year.

Mr Jones said the producers have not revealed what is being filmed, although it is known to be a stunt, with filming at the Mercure hotel.

The hotel said it would be open to guests as usual.

Image copyright Google Image caption Newport Road is to be closed between Fitzalan Place and City Road on Sunday and Monday

"Because it is such a major road it is going to have an impact but it is also exciting for Cardiff to have such a big Hollywood brand in the city for our creative sector," Mr Jones told BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast with Claire Summers.

"You've got directors coming here, you've got producers coming here.

"They are seeing the city. They are seeing Wales. This is the kind of thing we want to encourage."

Cardiff council said it was proud the city was a "leading centre for screen production" with shows like Sherlock, Dr Who and Casualty filmed in the city along with His Dark Materials, a new TV adaptation of Phillip Pullman's trilogy.

Stewards will staff junctions near to the city centre to give travel and access advice with the road closed between Fitzalan Place to the junction with City Road.

Buses should also be unimpeded as a parallel road will be used for access, said Mr Jones.