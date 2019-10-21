Image copyright EPA Image caption Users in the Wrexham area are being warned about a potentially dangerous batch of the drug

A batch of a synthetic cannabis drug being sold in north Wales may be contaminated and could be highly dangerous, according to police.

There have been reports of users suffering "serious medical episodes" after taking the drug, which is known as Mamba or Spice, police say.

The psychoactive substance is known to be circulating in the Wrexham area.

Users should dispose of any supplies they have and seek urgent medical help if they fall ill, officers say.

Supt Nick Evans said the batch may be "highly dangerous".

"We advise in the strongest terms that anyone in possession of this substance should not take it," he added.