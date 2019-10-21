Appeal after baby girl taken from care in Pontypridd
- 21 October 2019
Police are searching for the parents of a seven-month-old girl after she was taken from Rhondda Cynon Taf council's care without consent.
Gareth Roberts, 37, and Gemma Thomas, 35, from Porth, took their seven-month-old daughter after a visit to a contact centre at about 10:00 BST on Monday.
The couple were last seen in Rhydyfelin and South Wales Police believes they may travel out of the area.
CCTV footage showed the couple leaving the Pontypridd centre with a buggy.