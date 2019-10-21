Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption This CCTV image shows Mr Roberts and Ms Thomas as they left the centre in Pontypridd

Police are searching for the parents of a seven-month-old girl after she was taken from Rhondda Cynon Taf council's care without consent.

Gareth Roberts, 37, and Gemma Thomas, 35, from Porth, took their seven-month-old daughter after a visit to a contact centre at about 10:00 BST on Monday.

The couple were last seen in Rhydyfelin and South Wales Police believes they may travel out of the area.

CCTV footage showed the couple leaving the Pontypridd centre with a buggy.