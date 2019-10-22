Image copyright MJ Richardson Image caption The scheme aims to improve Carmarthen's appeal to shoppers

Parking incentives, a mystery-shopper scheme and new town centre activities could be introduced as a way of boosting trade in Carmarthen.

Carmarthenshire County Council leaders have backed plans to launch a business improvement district (BID).

A levy on local firms and other members would raise £160,000 a year to fund business-boosting ideas.

The appointment of a town centre ambassador to welcome visitors is among the ideas already put forward.

Council leader Emlyn Dole said: "At the moment the offer [in Carmarthen] is excellent but there are more possibilities with a BID in the town."

Image copyright Carmarthenshire County Council Image caption The streets earmarked for a Business Improvement District (BID)

The scheme's priorities would be to improve business profitability, parking for staff and customers, and raise the profile and look of the town, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Member businesses would pay an annual levy equivalent to 1.5% of their rateable value if it is greater than £6,000.

For a business with a £50,000 rateable value, it would work out at £750 per year.

The BID board would also seek external sources of funding.

Council bosses have agreed to collect the levy at no cost and promised to back the idea in a ballot of member organisations required for the BID to take effect.

John Nash, chairman of the Carmarthen BID steering group, said in a report that the town had experienced economic and retail difficulties over the last decade or so.

But he added that Carmarthen was "resilient" and that only by working together and taking control "can we maintain our standing as the west Wales place to do business".