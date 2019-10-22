Image copyright Hansons Image caption The auction house's music memorabilia specialist Claire Howell with the signatures

A set of Beatles autographs discovered in a Wrexham cupboard have sold at auction for £4,200.

The signatures had lain hidden from the world for 56 years because the owner did not want to expose them to light.

The 72-year-old retired secretary, who did not want to be named, met the band after seeing an early gig at the Town Hall Ballroom, in Whitchurch, Shropshire.

"I'm chuffed to bits by the result," she said after the sale.

Auctioneers Hansons had expected them fetch between £2,000 and £3,000.

"Someone offered to buy the autographs off me for £100 about 20 years ago," she said.

"I'm so glad I said no."

The vendor was just 16 when she met the band.

The Shropshire gig came just over a week after the Fab Four released their first big hit, the single Please Please Me.

She said before the sale: "Because there was so few people there, it was quite relaxed and we got to chat to The Beatles and ask for autographs.

"I remember John Lennon plonking away on the piano after the gig.

Image copyright Hansons Image caption The autographs sold for £4,200

"I asked Paul McCartney for his autograph and, as he wrote it, he said out loud, 'To the most beautiful girl in the world, with all my love and affection'."

"He was only joking but it's been my claim to fame ever since."