Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sophie Brimble, 20, was killed in the crash in July 2017

A 20-year-old woman was killed when two cars involved in an 80mph "race" through a residential area crashed, a court has heard.

Sophie Brimble was the front seat passenger in her boyfriend's VW when it hit a lamp-post in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, in July 2017.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Jay Bayliss was so badly injured he was not fit to be prosecuted for the crash.

The other driver, Neil Brooks, denies causing death by dangerous driving.

"Aggressive driving" by Mr Bayliss and Mr Brooks, 49, turned into an "impromptu race" about half-a-mile before the fatal crash Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe told jurors.

"They both then drove at high speed along that road, having little or no regard to their excessive speed of the fact that it was through a residential area," said Mr Cobbe.

"They pushed their vehicles hard through this residential area, both of them reaching speeds in excess of 80mph, their focus now on their race.

"Mr Bayliss lost control, his car began to rotate and it slid towards a metal lamp-post. The result was a catastrophe."

The prosecutor said defendant Mr Brooks, of Lansbury Terrace in Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, must "share responsibility" for the death of Ms Brimble, who was from Crickhowell in Powys.

The trial continues.