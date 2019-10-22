Image copyright Google Image caption The centre of Buckley was pedestrianised in the mid-1990s

Plans to boost trade in a Flintshire town centre by reopening it to traffic for the first time in over 20 years have received county council backing.

Buckley's main shopping streets were closed off to vehicles in the mid-1990s at a cost of £500,000.

The pedestrianisation order will now be removed on a trial basis.

It is hoped the reversal of the decision will see visitors attracted back by being able to park on the streets outside shops for a short time.

The scheme will need the approval of Buckley Town Council before the trial can take place, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Free short-stay parking would also be allowed in the nearby Brunswick Road car park.

Labour councillor Carolyn Thomas, cabinet member for streetscene and countryside, said a similar trial had proved successful in Holywell where traffic access would now be made permanent.

"Shopping habits are definitely changing as people go for online deliveries and convenience, but people will always need to pop into local shops for their top-up shopping," she said.

"I think a half-hour facility where you can just pop to shops is welcome for Buckley as we have in other town centres.

"I think we do need to look at the vibrancy of our town centres and Holywell has said how much the town feels more alive when cars come through, making people closer to businesses."

The cost of reopening town centre streets to traffic in Buckley on a temporary basis has been estimated at £5,000.