Image copyright Google Image caption The toilets near the old lifeboat station had been targeted by vandals, the council said

Public toilets at a harbour earmarked for regeneration could be opened again after the council behind their removal pledged to help replace them.

The decision to close the toilets at Burry Port sparked a petition led by two of Camarthenshire's own members.

The council blamed vandalism for the closure and pointed out there were still toilets elsewhere on the harbour.

The authority has now offered to help build new facilities to be managed by Pembrey and Burry Port Town Council.

The toilets which were removed were next to a former lifeboat station, which will be turned into a restaurant and other facilities under plans by Burry Port Marina Ltd, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The previous toilets were a health and safety hazard, council officials had said.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Councillors John James and Amanda Fox led a petition saying the toilet closure had caused "resentment and consternation"

In a separate scheme, conveniences on the other side of the harbour will be renovated to incorporate a cafe and snack bar, with the provision of temporary public toilets a condition of that work.

Some councillors have insisted that two sets of toilets were needed due to the growing number of visitors to Burry Port, particularly for elderly and disabled people.

Carmarthenshire County Council said officers had been in touch with Pembrey and Burry Port Town Council about a potential offer of land and help to build new toilets which the town council would manage.

Councillor Peter Hughes Griffiths, the cabinet member responsible for tourism, said council leaders had "looked at this very carefully".

The town council has said it was surprised Carmarthenshire had not asked the marina to provide new public toilets as part of the lifeboat station redevelopment.