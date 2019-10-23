Image caption Council leaders say they can no longer afford to subsidise the use of sports facilities

Sports clubs in Bridgend county face paying more than five times as much for using council pitches from next year.

Football and rugby clubs which now pay £56 a match will be charged £305, while the concessionary rate for cricket use goes up eight-fold from £40 to £343.

One club, Penyfai FC, branded the increase as "absolutely disgusting".

Council bosses say the charges reflect maintenance costs they can no longer afford to subsidise, and are keen for clubs to take ownership of pitches.

The local authority has 39 playing fields and 40 pavilions, most of which are said to be in poor repair.

It said the "heavily subsidised" charges were a disincentive for clubs to take on the running of the facilities themselves through community asset transfers.

Officers said the change would save the cash-strapped council about £440,000.

The proposal sparked an outcry on social media, with sports clubs and fans claiming it would price ordinary people out of playing sport.

Simon Watson, assistant manager of district league team Brackla FC, warned the hike could wipe out grassroots sport, with clubs already struggling to pay their bills.

"The council has a duty of care to ensure there is easy access to sports teams in the area," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"Tackling obesity should be a priority, not to mention the mental health of young women and men."

Bridgend council leader Huw David defended the increase in charges, saying: "We have to save over £36m over the next four years.

"There are not many other services, if any, that have an 80% subsidy rate.

"We have been talking to clubs about this since 2015 and most of the clubs are engaging with us in a positive way."

Following the backlash, Labour council leaders have agreed to treat the new list of charges as a guide, with actual fees depending on the levels of usage.

A new fund will also be set up to help children and adults from disadvantaged backgrounds continue playing sport.