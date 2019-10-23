Image copyright Getty Images Image caption PHW is urging students to ensure they have had two doses of the MMR vaccine to protect themselves

Cases of suspected mumps have been reported at a fourth Welsh university, one week after a cluster emerged in Cardiff.

The five cases at Swansea University are being investigated by Public Health Wales (PHW).

The number of suspected infections at Cardiff University, Cardiff Metropolitan and University of South Wales has now risen from 28 to 82.

The cases have not yet been declared an outbreak, PHW said.

A number of people on social media had started sharing information about cases last week.

Dr Brendan Mason, from PHW, said: "It is not unusual to see an increase in mumps notifications among students shortly after the start of the new academic year.

"We continue to monitor the number of notifications we are receiving, but no outbreak of the disease has currently been declared.

"We are aware that some universities are warning their students about mumps as a precaution, and we would encourage students to make sure they have two doses of MMR as protection against the disease."

Swansea University said advice "was issued to students last week on behalf of Public Health Wales regarding a possible outbreak of mumps".

It added: "Students were given information on what they should do if they suspect they have mumps, what medical help they should seek and where to find further information."

What is mumps?

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Swollen glands below the ears are a classic sign of mumps

The mumps virus causes painful, swollen glands in the face, neck and jaw, a fever and headache

Complications can include infection of the brain - encephalitis - and brain covering - meningitis

It can also cause painful swelling of the testicles in males and ovaries in women

Just under half of all males who get mumps-related testicular pain and swelling notice some shrinkage of their testicles

If you have any of these symptoms, you are urged to seek advice from your GP as early as possible

Source: Public Health Wales