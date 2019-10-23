Image copyright Russell Homes Image caption The site is either side of Stansty Chain Road and between A483 Wrexham bypass and A541 Mold Road

Plans to build a new "neighbourhood" with 455 homes have been drawn up by developers in Wrexham.

Russell Homes wants to build properties on fields off Mold Road in Stansty.

Local councillor Marc Jones has raised concerns about how the roads network would cope with an increase in traffic.

But the developer said improvements would be carried out to address the increase in volume. The proposals are set to be submitted to planners after a public consultation next month.

"This raises serious questions about increased traffic on what is essentially a country lane," said Mr Jones.

In a letter to councillors, the company said it would deliver "road and signal improvements... to ease congestion and help mitigate the impact of the new homes".

A public exhibition about the plans will go on show at Wrexham FC's Racecourse Ground on Wednesday 6 November from 15:00 GMT.

A formal application is expected to be submitted to Wrexham council at a later date, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.