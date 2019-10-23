Image copyright Gareth James Image caption A pedestrian and cycle route across the barrage is not open to all traffic

Buses could start running along Cardiff Bay Barrage in a bid to boost transport links between the capital and Penarth, councillors have said.

Earlier this month, Vale of Glamorgan leaders voted against the idea after concerns about the impact on the existing pedestrian and cycle path.

They are now rethinking their decision following appeals from a scrutiny committee and Cardiff Council.

An upgrade of Cogan railway station is also being considered.

This would include a new 150-space park-and-ride facility.

A headland walkway from Penarth Esplanade to the barrage, as well as new cycle routes are also being explored as part of the plans, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Running buses along the 1.1km (0.7miles) stretch of embankment road, which is largely restricted to delivery and emergency vehicles, was first mooted in 2013.

Vale of Glamorgan's cabinet ruled it out last month, as part of proposals for a park-and-ride facility at Cosmeston, after a report from consultants Capita said limited demand would make it poor value for money.

However, there were more positive views from councillors on the environment and regeneration scrutiny committee, who asked council leaders to keep all options open for public transport on the barrage.

Labour councillor Ruba Sivagnanam said she would "personally hate to have buses" running along it, but urged the council to consider transport that could be used by disabled people.

Conservative councillor Vincent Bailey said: "It would be a shame to give up on some form of transport."

The council said there were no plans to consider allowing private cars use the barrage.

In 2015, a £100m cable car link was proposed between Cardiff and Penarth but never came to fruition.