Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Paul Roberts: "A good man and a good father"

A man who died after being hit by car had been walking in the middle of the carriageway on a dark stretch of road, an inquest heard.

Motorists had swerved to avoid Paul Roberts, 54, but there was no evidence he had been trying to kill himself, assistant coroner Joanne Lees said.

The incident happened near Mostyn, Flintshire, on 14 September 2018.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Roberts had a potentially fatal level of a sleeping tablet in his blood.

The inquest was told he had been living at a nearby hotel and had been seeing his GP and substance abuse workers to overcome an addiction to prescription and non-prescription drugs, including cocaine and cannabis.

Hotel manager Colin Tyson said Mr Roberts, who previously lived in Llandudno Junction, Conwy, had been waiting for another resident to return with his bus pass to enable him to visit his family.

'No lights' on road

But, when he had not returned by 21:00 BST, Mr Tyson loaned Mr Roberts £5.50 to catch a bus.

"We don't like people walking down that road because there are no lights," he said.

Statements from motorists said they were surprised to see a man walking in the middle of the A548 Coast Road and some said he appeared to be thumbing a lift.

Mr Roberts' wife, Leanne, said that, although they were separated because of problems arising from his addiction, she was sure they would have been reconciled.

"For all his faults he was a good man and a good father," she said.

Mrs Roberts and her daughters told the inquest in Ruthin, Denbighshire, that he had been talking about his plans for the future.

Mrs Lees, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, recorded a conclusion of a death related to a road traffic collision.