A further 120 jobs are to be lost at a claims management call centre, bringing the total to 250.

We Fight Any Claim (WFAC) in Cwmbran, Torfaen, said the banks had been "thoroughly unprepared" for the 29 August deadline for mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) which had "severely affected" its income.

In September it announced it was shedding 130 jobs.

On Thursday it said bank "inaction" had led to the further job losses.

It said 150 of its 400 staff would remain at the company.

Richard Thomas, chief executive of We Plan Group which provides the staff and facilities to WFAC, said: "The banks have failed to take account of the expected increase in the volume of PPI claims, despite all the publicity around the PPI deadline.

"The inaction by the banks is having an impact not only on the hundreds of thousands of customers still waiting for their compensation, but also us and our employees.

"Once again we are entering into consultation with our staff and will do everything in our power to minimise the compulsory redundancies."