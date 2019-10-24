Image caption Anthony O'Sullivan wants to claw back more than £300,000

Sacked council boss Anthony O'Sullivan wants to claim back pay of more than £300,000 after a six-year row which cost taxpayers in excess of £4m.

The ex-chief executive of Caerphilly Council was suspended in 2013 amid claims relating to pay rises given to two senior officers and himself.

He was dismissed with immediate effect earlier this month.

Mr O'Sullivan has since made claims for about £319,000 that will be considered by councillors next week.

The biggest claim is understood to be for payment in lieu of leave since 2013, totalling £159,000.

Legal costs of £41,000 and money for returning officer fees totalling £79,000 have also been submitted.

Other claims include reinstatement of salary from May 2017, for £22,000 and a £15,000 pay award for a chief executive.

A pay rise which Mr O'Sullivan might have been entitled to could take the total to £328,000, which is more than he claimed.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Caerphilly Council could not provide further information, other than the report to be discussed refered to "claims for payment or reimbursement of sums by the former chief executive".

Mr O'Sullivan remained on special paid leave after he was suspended in March 2013.

Image caption Charges against Anthony O'Sullivan, Nigel Barnett and Daniel Perkins were dropped in 2015

His deputy Nigel Barnett, and head of legal services Daniel Perkins, agreed to pay-outs worth nearly £300,000 between them after criminal charges relating to the matter were dropped in 2015.

Councillors voted to support a report - put together after a lengthy investigation - recommending Mr O'Sullivan's dismissal.

The former chief executive has said he intends to appeal against the decision at an employment tribunal.

Earlier this month, Caerphilly Council said "serious allegations of gross misconduct have been proven" and "the right decision has been made".

It added: "We will vigorously defend the decision of council and we remain confident in our position on this matter."

The special meeting will be held on Monday, with the pay claims likely to be discussed in private.