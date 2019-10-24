Holywell house explosion: Three escape unhurt
- 24 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people have escaped unhurt after an explosion at a house in Flintshire.
Emergency services were called to the property in the Greenfield area of Holywell at about 12:00 BST.
Three people were checked over by paramedics but did not need hospital treatment, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.
Wales and West Utilities said there was some structural damage to the house but added the blast was not caused by the mains gas network.