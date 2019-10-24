Three people have escaped unhurt after an explosion at a house in Flintshire.

Emergency services were called to the property in the Greenfield area of Holywell at about 12:00 BST.

Three people were checked over by paramedics but did not need hospital treatment, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

Wales and West Utilities said there was some structural damage to the house but added the blast was not caused by the mains gas network.