Image copyright FAMILY PHOTO Image caption Kiana Patton has been missing since Wednesday morning

A body has been found at a derelict building during a search for a missing teenager.

The discovery was made in Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, on Thursday at about 16:45 BST, Dyfed-Powys Police said. The force is treating the death as unexplained.

Kianna Patton, 16, was reported missing on Wednesday evening.

The body has not yet been formally identified, but next of kin have been made aware of the development.