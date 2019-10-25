Image caption Cpl Hoole was described as "fit, capable and determined"

The coroner at a soldier's inquest has told the Army she has "grave concerns" about its "ability to learn from previous mistakes".

Cpl Joshua Hoole died within an hour of collapsing during an annual fitness test at Brecon, Powys, on 19 July 2016.

Senior Birmingham coroner Louise Hunt concluded there had been "very serious" failings at all levels.

Cpl Hoole had previously been deployed to Afghanistan, and was described as "fit, capable and determined"

The death of Cpl Hoole, from Ecclefechan in Dumfries and Galloway, came three years after three Army reservists suffered fatal heat illness during an SAS selection march in the Brecon Beacons.

At a 2015 inquest into the SAS selection march deaths, Ms Hunt concluded there had been a lack of awareness about key health and safety documents, including one called JSP 539.

Highlighting the Army's "continuing" failure in that field at Cpl Hoole's inquest on Friday, she said: "There was a very serious failure on the part of the Army to ensure the Rifles' training team were familiar with improvements in JSP 539 and how they applied to the AFT."

During the march in 2016, soldiers were aware it was to be "the hottest day of the year", Cpl Hoole's inquest heard.

The march time was brought forward as a result, the court was told.