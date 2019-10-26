Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The inquiry relates to an offence under the Malicious Communications Act, according to police

A "shameful" image mocking the death of Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala is being investigated by police.

Fans have condemned a photo - which reportedly shows a fake boarding pass - shared online in the run-up to the Bluebirds' clash with bitter rivals Swansea on Sunday.

Sala, 28, died when the plane he was travelling in crashed in January.

South Wales Police said its probe was in relation to an offence under the Malicious Communications Act.

The force said it was working with both clubs to identify the source.

Skip Twitter post by @swpolice We are aware re an image on social media relating to Emiliano Sala.

We are investigating & will be working closely with @SwansOfficial @CardiffCityFC

We would remind people not to share the image as they may be committing an offence.

Anyone with info call 101 occ 1900395865



^CD pic.twitter.com/ktD3LYbaME — South Wales Police (@swpolice) October 26, 2019 Report

On Friday, Swansea issued a statement saying the "image is shameful and does not represent this football club or our supporters in any way".

Swansea host Cardiff in the Championship game at midday on Sunday.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy towards any discriminatory, unacceptable or anti-social behaviour, and this will be enforced rigorously before, during and after Sunday's South Wales derby," said Swansea's statement.

A police statement said: "We would remind people not to share the image as they may be committing an offence."