Roads and rail hit by flooding across Wales on Sunday
Travel continues to be affected by flooded roads and rail lines following two days of heavy rain.
About a dozen roads are closed by flood water and train services remain suspended on Sunday.
And there are still 20 flood warnings and alerts in places across Wales.
A weather warning for heavy rain was lifted on Saturday morning following two days of heavy rain. The Met Office said more than 4in (100mm) of rain fell in 24 hours in some places.
On Saturday, residents in 25 homes were evacuated from Skenfrith, Monmouthshire, as well as from Monmouth Caravan Park, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.
People were also rescued by firefighters from seven properties at Mill Green near the River Teme in Knighton, Powys.
Roads have been closed in a number of places, with several blocked in Powys.
Roads affected by flooding in Wales
- A490 Coed-y-Dinas, Powys, affecting traffic from Kingswood to Welshpool
- A483 The Street, Welshpool
- A40 Brecon Road, Crickhowell, Powys
- A479 Tretower, Powys
- A483 Broadway, Builth Wells, Powys
- A4077 Llangattock, Powys
- A469 between Ystrad Mynach and Llanbradach in Caerphilly county
- A525 Bangor Road, Marchwiel, Wrexham
- A4043 Cwmavon Road, Blaenavon, Torfaen
- A4042 Llanellen, Monmouthshire
- Source: Inrix
Rail services, including the Cambrian and Heart of Wales lines, have also been hit with Transport for Wales (TfW) advising people to check journeys before travelling.
Flooding has led to numerous line closures, including between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, and between Shrewsbury and Newport.
Heart of Wales services are terminating at Llanwrtyd Wells and Llandrindod Wells coming from Swansea direction.
The Rhymney line from Bargoed to Rhymney is closed, as is the Fishguard Harbour line.