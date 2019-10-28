Body in Pembroke Dock is missing teenager Kianna Patton
- 28 October 2019
A body found at a derelict building has been confirmed as that of a missing teenager.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was treating the death of Kianna Patton as unexplained.
The 16-year-old's body was found in Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, on Thursday at about 16:45 BST, nearly 24 hours after she was reported missing.
The force said formal identification has now taken place.