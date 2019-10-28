Wales

Sarah Hassall death: CCTV released in murder investigation

  • 28 October 2019
Two CCTV images with three people Image copyright South Wales Police
Image caption Police want to speak to three people seen in this CCTV footage

Police investigating the murder of a 38-year-old mother of two have released images of three people they want to speak to.

Sarah Hassall's body was discovered at a house in Llys Graig Y Wion, Pontypridd, at 08:00 BST on 6 October.

South Wales Police said footage from the town's Sardis Road car park shows people present at "key times" who could have important information.

A 37-year-old man has already appeared in court charged with murder.

Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Sarah Hassall had previously served in the RAF and the Royal Engineers

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites