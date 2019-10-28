Image copyright Matt Harrop | Geograph Image caption Flintshire County Council said it hoped to have the issue sorted by the end of the day

Teachers and school staff in a Welsh county have not been paid on time for October due to a "technical issue", a council has said.

Staff working at schools in Flintshire did not receive their salaries as expected on Monday.

Flintshire County Council has apologised to staff and said it is "working to resolve the issue by the close of play" on Monday.

It is not known how many employees have been affected by the issue.

Several teachers took to social media to ask why they had not been paid for the month.

A representative from Community and School Support Training said: "Can you explain why my wages have not gone in today please?

"Direct debits going out. Heard from a few colleagues in the same situation."

Some have also asked whether the authority will compensate staff for any overdraft charges incurred as a result of the problem.

The council has been asked to comment further.