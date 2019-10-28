Image copyright Welsh Music Prize Image caption Cate Le Bon missed out on the 2019 Mercury Prize, but has been nominated for the Welsh Music Prize

Mercury Prize-nominated Cate Le Bon is among the 12 finalists of the 2019 Welsh Music Prize.

The award, which has been running for the past nine years, is given to the best Welsh album of the year.

Previous winners of the competition include Boy Azooga, Gwenno and Gruff Rhys, while Manic Street Preachers were nominated in 2018.

The winner will be announced on 27 November at The Coal Exchange in Cardiff.

Huw Stephens, who co-founded the prize, said: "Every year I'm blown away by the music coming from Welsh artists and the popularity of music made in Wales is just growing and growing.

"I know it's always such a difficult decision for our judges. None the less, all of the artists have streams of creativity that will take them onward in today's music world."

Image copyright Welsh Music Prize Image caption The 12 albums nominated for the 2019 Welsh Music Prize

Who are the nominees?

Accu - Echo the Red

An electronica album created by the half-Welsh half-Dutch musician in a caravan in Carmarthenshire. It features comedian Stuart Lee.

Audiobooks - Now! (in a minute)

A record full of "synth hooks" and "dancefloor thumpers" by electropop duo Evangeline Ling and David Wrench.

Carwyn Ellis and Rio 18 - Joia!

Welsh-language music inspired by Rio de Janeiro. "Joia" means groovy in Brazilian culture.

Image copyright Rhodri Brooks Image caption Carwyn Ellis has combined Wales with Rio de Janeiro for his album Joia!

Cate Le Bon - Reward

The Mercury Prize-nominated artist combines synths, saxophones and percussion with essences of the post-punk world.

Deyah - Lover Loner

Rapper Deyah brings RnB soul to this album about forgiveness, value and love.

Estrons - You Say I'm Too Much I Say You're Not Enough

Maintaining intensity throughout the album, Estrons fiery energy deliver statements of female empowerment and the damaging male ego.

HMS Morris - Inspirational Talks

For their second album, HMS Morris maintain mysterious futuristic alt-pop psych with bilingual lyrics covering subjects appearing in many an album this year - including Brexit and Donald Trump.

Lleuwen - Gwn Glan Beibl Budur

Lleuwen unites ancient Welsh history with personal compositions.

Image copyright Welsh Music Prize Image caption Lucas J Rowe supported Sean Paul at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff in 2019

Lucas J Rowe - Touchy Love

Cardiff-based singer-songwriter Lucas J Rowe blends RnB with influences from Craig David, Usher and Justin Timberlake.

Mr - Oesoedd

Mark Roverts, who performs has Mr, has launched his debut album after countless tours with the likes of The Earth and Catatonia.

Adwaith - Melyn

The project is sharp, groovy and confident, marking a growth in their creative boundaries.

Vri - Ty Ein Tadau

The folk trio return with this memoir of Welsh heritage loaded with inspirations from traditional hymns and Sunday morning church bells.