Image caption The 2019 National Eisteddfod was held in Llanrwst

The 2021 National Eisteddfod will take place in the village of Boduan in Gwynedd, it has been announced.

It is the first time the annual festival has visited the Llŷn and Eifionydd area of north Gwynedd since 1987, when it was held in Porthmadog.

The National Eisteddfod is one of Europe's biggest music and poetry festivals.

The week-long event takes place at the start of August each year.

Gwynedd council leader Dyfrig Siencyn said: "This is the first time for the festival to visit the Dwyfor area since 1987, and I'm confident our local communities will ensure it's an Eisteddfod to remember."